Marcy's Law gives voice to victims -- Dan Herro

Marsy's Law, a proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution, would grant additional rights and protections to victims of crime. It will be on the ballot April 7.
A "yes" vote is a vote for Marsy's Law, which gives victims new rights and strengthens existing rights in the court of law. Marsy's Law allows victims of crime to enforce their constitutional rights in the courts. Marsy's Law does not take away the rights of the accused, nor does it interfere with the criminal justice process. It simply gives victims rights equal to those of defendants in court.
Victims of crime have been silenced in our courts for far too long. You can strengthen their voice. You can ratify the amendment with your "yes" vote.
Dan Herro, Beloit