Wasteful. Unnecessary. Overbuilt.
These words describe the Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission proposal. Three capital sins.
I've always said the state of Wisconsin is the body and we are the beauty. Scenic beauty and good people make Wisconsin a good place to visit. Tourists take this experience home with them and come back. I pray wisdom is used to bring justice to this area of Wisconsin.
Numbers make a difference, so I call on Madison and the metro area to take on a challenge. In an orderly way, organize a march on the state Capitol in opposition of the Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line. Show unity to our new governor. It will take leadership and determination to succeed. Good luck.
As the Senegalese ecologist Baba Dioum said, "In the end, we conserve only what we love. We will love only what we understand. We will understand only what we are taught."
Patrick L. Patterson, Mount Hope