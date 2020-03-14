Marc Thiessen is right about high court's importance -- Mark Quinn

Marc Thiessen’s column to the State Journal on March 7, "Future of Supreme Court is on the November ballot," was correct in at least one way. When reviewing the makeup of our U.S. Supreme Court, the November election will be the most consequential in decades.
Thiessen, a conservative supporter of Republican politics, believes a victory for President Donald Trump will harden his hold on the court. Unfortunately, for most Americans, this Supreme Court does not reflect their values or principles. Nor does the court project a sense of even-handiness, which Americans expect from their final arbitrator of our laws.
Most Americans believe that stricter gun ownership should be enforced, with limits on the types of guns sold. Purchasing a gun should be at least as difficult as buying a car. Most Americans believe that political campaigns are too important to allow unlimited financial contributions by well-heeled special interest groups to influence the election results. Most Americans believe that women should have the right to determine what is safely in the best interests of her child-bearing decisions.
Polling has proven these are values most Americans hold, yet this sitting Supreme Court has ruled against these principles. Yes, November is all important.
Mark Quinn, Madison