One mistake many pro-gun advocates make is dividing the American population into two groups: criminals and law-abiding citizens.
They say criminals will always get guns, laws or no laws. While this may be true, the problem is mostly not with the criminals, although they do pose a danger. The mass shootings are almost always done by people who have little or no criminal history. Many of them bought their guns legally, (or used a parent's gun.)
Criminals commit home invasions, but usually don't commit mass shootings, because there is no profit in it. It is possible to protect your home and family without the need for an assault rifle, but I can't see how we are ever going to remove the millions of assault rifles already out there.
Many of the owners of these weapons are "preppers" who are preparing for total government breakdown, and will never give up their guns without a fight.
Leo Hull, Mount Horeb