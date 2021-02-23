Many old adults still need vaccine -- Marilyn Schmitt

It is great that we have the vaccines, but I get upset when the news is all on the next group of people to get the vaccine.
No one talks about those of us who were on the list because of age and how many times our appointments have been cancelled and rescheduled. I am now told that I may get an appointment in April. I am 69. Two appointments have been rescheduled.
I know vaccines are in short supply. But before the next group can get their vaccine, make sure the seniors have it. Report the number of cancelled appointments as often as you talk about the next group.
Marilyn Schmitt, Middleton