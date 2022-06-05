Many of our sins have deep roots -- Dennis Anderson

In his draft opinion aimed at reversing Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito argues that while there may be “rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution,” Washington v. Glucksberg made it clear that those rights must be “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.”

Slavery was a part of our history and tradition from 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on these shores, until the ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865. From 1691 until well into the 1960s, laws forbidding marriage between the races were not uncommon in America.

Not until ratification of the 15th Amendment (1870) was it declared that the right to vote cannot be “denied or abridged … on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude,” but still there has continued a long history of obstacles to voting. Tradition barred women from voting until the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Racial and ethnic bigotry, religious animus, gender bias, school segregation, real estate redlining, employment and economic discrimination, and inequality before the law are all “deeply rooted,” even in our recent history.

“Deep roots” and “tradition” are of themselves insufficient guides, and I fear where Alito and his fellow travelers will want to take us next.

Dennis Anderson, Madison