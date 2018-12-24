As a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, I would like to extend my wishes to all Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus (peace be on him). Jesus lifted the morals of the society of his time.
Sadly, we are moving away from his true teachings. We have entered an era where materialism is attaining new heights, but people are rarely satisfied with life.
On the surface things like beauty, wealth, relationships and agreements between nations look attractive, but deep down we all know that everything that glitters is not gold. Critical analysis would reveal that the real cause of our problems is decline in moral behavior -- what Jesus once taught. Challenges such as anti-Semitism, anti-Islamic sentiment, fascism, juvenile delinquencies, problems of the elderly, immigration, unrest in different countries, relationship problems and hostilities are all the direct result of the decline of the moral values and unethical choices made in life.
We all want to live in a world of peace, but most of us are running away from the means which lead toward a beloved community -- religion. All champions of humanity -- be they Jesus, Moses or Muhammad -- worked to lift the morals of the people to form a peaceful society. They addressed the root cause of restlessness in individuals and the society at large. They rooted out the burden of racism, injustice, selfishness, immoral and indecent practices by reforming the individuals from within.
I hope on this important day we realize the importance of Jesus' message, too. The solution to all our problems lies in the recognition of our one God who is our creator and lord of Jesus Christ (peace be on him).
Rafia Mansoor Waraich, Altoona