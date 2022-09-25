 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mandela Barnes will better represent state -- Sharon Morrow

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

For too long, Wisconsin has been "represented" by a senator who does not support what Wisconsinites need.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is running to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and will advocate for policies that uplift and empower families. Barnes comes from a working-class background, and he understands the issues facing families.

Barnes will stand for fair elections with equal access to the ballot, and he will back a woman’s right to work with her doctor to determine what is best for her own body. He will be a supporter of our education system and of our children.

Barnes supports family-centered policies -- such as affordable, quality child care and elder care, paid family and medical leave, and lowering the costs of health care and prescription drugs.

Barnes supports the Inflation Reduction Law, recognizing the relief it will bring to Wisconsinites. By contrast, Johnson voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, and against an amendment that would have capped insulin copays at $35 for folks with private insurance.

People are also reading…

Electing Barnes to the Senate in November is not just a vote to remove Johnson from office, it is a vote to have meaningful representation for Wisconsinites.

Sharon Morrow, Greendale

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics