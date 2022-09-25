Mandela Barnes will better represent state -- Sharon Morrow

For too long, Wisconsin has been "represented" by a senator who does not support what Wisconsinites need.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is running to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and will advocate for policies that uplift and empower families. Barnes comes from a working-class background, and he understands the issues facing families.

Barnes will stand for fair elections with equal access to the ballot, and he will back a woman’s right to work with her doctor to determine what is best for her own body. He will be a supporter of our education system and of our children.

Barnes supports family-centered policies -- such as affordable, quality child care and elder care, paid family and medical leave, and lowering the costs of health care and prescription drugs.

Barnes supports the Inflation Reduction Law, recognizing the relief it will bring to Wisconsinites. By contrast, Johnson voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, and against an amendment that would have capped insulin copays at $35 for folks with private insurance.

Electing Barnes to the Senate in November is not just a vote to remove Johnson from office, it is a vote to have meaningful representation for Wisconsinites.

Sharon Morrow, Greendale