Mandela Barnes protects marriage for all -- Kathy Wehrle

Most of us have friends and relatives who were able to legally marry across the country due to the 2015 Supreme Court decision. In light of the conservative bent of the current Supreme Court, that right may be overturned in the near future.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, has been working to preserve that right in her Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right by making it federal law. It has already passed in the House but needs 10 senators to vote with Democrats in the Senate. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, at first agreed to the content but now has reversed his decision and is not planning to support the bill.

If you want to protect the rights of your gay friends and neighbors to live their lives as they choose, vote for Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate.

Kathy Wehrle, Fitchburg