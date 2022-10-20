 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mandela Barnes is best on crime, disparities -- Deane Mosher

Last year, Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Black people comprise 42% of the Wisconsin prison population but just 6% of its overall population. We imprison one of every 36 Black adults. No state has a higher rate.

Ads for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, interpose pictures of his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, with pictures of prisoners or prison bars. Implicit in the ads is the hateful message that Barnes looks like many of our prisoners, so do not vote for him because there will be more crime.

The ads will have a saving grace, however, if voters take away a different and much more logical message -- that young people of color need inspirational leaders such as Barnes who look like them and are from their community to be guided away from lives of crime.

As a senator, Barnes will be in the position to identify resources and enact laws that prevent crime before it happens and make our communities safer. Equally importantly, he can be a powerful voice at the state level to effect desperately needed changes in our criminal justice system.

Deane Mosher, Madison

