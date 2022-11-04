Mandela Barnes has right plan for Wisconsin -- Dave Cieslewicz

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, used to be a climate denier. Now he's a climate fatalist. In a recent debate, his answer was that we can't do anything about a warming planet, so why worry?

He's wrong, of course. We can do a lot about it and his opponent, Mandela Barnes, has the appropriate sense of urgency. Barnes supports programs that will conserve energy, reduce heating and cooling bills for households and create jobs in conservation and clean energy.

That last point is especially important for a state that has to import all of its fossil fuels. Even if you don't share my sense of urgency on climate change, you have to like the idea of keeping money circulating, and creating jobs, in Wisconsin. Especially for a state like ours, there's just no downside to Barnes' strategies.

But then Johnson has also shrugged off jobs to build electric postal vehicles that might have gone to his hometown of Oshkosh. It would be refreshing to have a senator who cared -- about anything.

Dave Cieslewicz, Madison