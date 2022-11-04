 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mandela Barnes has right plan for Wisconsin -- Dave Cieslewicz

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, used to be a climate denier. Now he's a climate fatalist. In a recent debate, his answer was that we can't do anything about a warming planet, so why worry?

He's wrong, of course. We can do a lot about it and his opponent, Mandela Barnes, has the appropriate sense of urgency. Barnes supports programs that will conserve energy, reduce heating and cooling bills for households and create jobs in conservation and clean energy.

That last point is especially important for a state that has to import all of its fossil fuels. Even if you don't share my sense of urgency on climate change, you have to like the idea of keeping money circulating, and creating jobs, in Wisconsin. Especially for a state like ours, there's just no downside to Barnes' strategies.

But then Johnson has also shrugged off jobs to build electric postal vehicles that might have gone to his hometown of Oshkosh. It would be refreshing to have a senator who cared -- about anything.

People are also reading…

Dave Cieslewicz, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics