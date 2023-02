Kudos to UW-Madison professor emeritus David J. Mladenoff for his column in Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal, "Challenge Chu and his message of sustainability."

Mladenoff pointed out the logical absurdities of former Energy Secretary Steve Chu's "climate solutions." I hope that Mladenoff has the opportunity to engage Chu.

Mandating ethanol was a serious mistake, and that the biofuel industry is another.

I am concerned for our future.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison