 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandates protect our future freedom -- John Danielson
0 comments

Mandates protect our future freedom -- John Danielson

  • 0

The letter to the editor in the Aug. 13 State Journal "Government should educate, not mandate" mentioned that mask mandates infringe on our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. I wish people would see these mandates as a way of defending our freedoms, and not as an infringement on them.

We are well into the second year of a world war that doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Instead of guns and missiles, this enemy will be defeated by vaccines and masks.

Please everyone: Don't let this virus mutate into a monster that the vaccines will be less effective against. Do your part in defending our freedoms by getting vaccinated if eligible, and by wearing a mask where instructed to do so.

John Danielson, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics