Mandates protect our future freedom -- John Danielson

The letter to the editor in the Aug. 13 State Journal "Government should educate, not mandate" mentioned that mask mandates infringe on our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. I wish people would see these mandates as a way of defending our freedoms, and not as an infringement on them.

Government should educate, not mandate -- Ricardo Cruz America is at a critical turning point with COVID-19 and it is time to make hard decisions a…

We are well into the second year of a world war that doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Instead of guns and missiles, this enemy will be defeated by vaccines and masks.

Please everyone: Don't let this virus mutate into a monster that the vaccines will be less effective against. Do your part in defending our freedoms by getting vaccinated if eligible, and by wearing a mask where instructed to do so.

John Danielson, Madison