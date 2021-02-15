Mandate is needed in more rural areas -- Lesli Wright-Bobholz

I disagree with the Feb. 11 letter to the editor “We don’t need mask mandate.”

We don't need a mandate to mask up -- Christie Zanon Maybe it all goes back to elementary school -- one of the keys to learning and life lessons …

The writer lives in Middleton, a city I suspect has greater compliance due to Dane County public health decisions. I live in Jefferson County. Whenever I enter a gas station or grocery store, I always encounter more than one person who is not masked. A local meat market has a sign stating it will assume you have a medical condition if you aren’t wearing a mask, and no state mask mandate signs are posted. I haven’t entered that business since September when I first encountered this business’s decision not to follow the law.

This has nothing to do with politics. We are living during a medical pandemic. If it is burdensome to wear a mask, maybe you should stay home. Overall deaths may have been less if we had all cared about each other.

The letter suggests we will all make the sensible decision to wear masks. But I have not found this to be true. If the mask mandate is removed, I will return to online shopping for delivery or pick up. This will not help small business.

Lesli Wright-Bobholz, Fort Atkinson