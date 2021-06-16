Manchin principles won't let him switch sides -- Glenn Schmidt

Marc Thiessen’s column targeting Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for a party switch was unintentionally revealing about what the Republican Party has become.
Nearly all of Thiessen’s arguments boiled down to: Manchin should become a Republican because it would increase his power and benefit him personally and politically.
Thiessen has forgotten that, unlike the Republican Party, the Democratic Party still has a set of beliefs. And it takes them seriously.
Strengthening democracy, building a fairer economy, combating climate crisis and many more important goals populate the Democrats’ 2020 platform. Republicans to this day have no 2020 document articulating what, if anything, they believe.
I suppose it’s possible Manchin would be open to a deal with President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but I doubt it. Can you think of a worse insult to an elected Democrat than a Republican calling and saying, “We think you’re really one of us.”
Glenn Schmidt, Sun Prairie