 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manchin principles won't let him switch sides -- Glenn Schmidt
0 comments

Manchin principles won't let him switch sides -- Glenn Schmidt

  • 0

Marc Thiessen’s column targeting Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for a party switch was unintentionally revealing about what the Republican Party has become.

Nearly all of Thiessen’s arguments boiled down to: Manchin should become a Republican because it would increase his power and benefit him personally and politically.

Thiessen has forgotten that, unlike the Republican Party, the Democratic Party still has a set of beliefs. And it takes them seriously.

Strengthening democracy, building a fairer economy, combating climate crisis and many more important goals populate the Democrats’ 2020 platform. Republicans to this day have no 2020 document articulating what, if anything, they believe.

I suppose it’s possible Manchin would be open to a deal with President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but I doubt it. Can you think of a worse insult to an elected Democrat than a Republican calling and saying, “We think you’re really one of us.”

Glenn Schmidt, Sun Prairie

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics