It’s time for true collaboration between governmental entities to address the Yahara watershed flooding issues.

It used to be that high water problems mostly affected lake property owners, like me, but now it’s expanded to hurting those who live elsewhere on the Isthmus, businesses and access to our Downtown. This last event has even taken one life.

I’ve heard of other obstructions in the Yahara River affecting water flow, including large boulders, part of a corduroy bridge, narrow street bridges and the infamous railroad bridge south of Lake Kegonsa, but jurisdictional and other issues seem to prevent anything from being done.

Flash flood watch issued as more rain to drench Yahara River watershed With Madison’s lakes already brimming and its storm sewers backing up onto streets, the forecast of more rain Tuesday for the area posed a renewed risk of flash flooding.

The State Journal reported that the county put 10 weed harvesters to work in the Yahara River and has doubled river flow. Similar reports have been made during past high water episodes. We need a task force to find out why this intensive weed cutter work wasn’t started sooner.

We need someone to take leadership on reducing this problem by bringing the necessary agencies together and finding a solution to fund what must be done.

James Tretheway, Madison