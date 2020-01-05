Managers can help when family can't -- Mary Power

Over the recent holidays, I spent time with a favorite cousin, and he shared with me a story that got me thinking.
My cousin was struggling mightily with addiction, when his manager approached him with a suggestion. Their company had an employee assistance program, and the manager thought my cousin might want to look into that.
Luckily, my cousin took his advice, got the help he needed, and went on to win awards for that same company.
I asked my cousin if he’d ever reached out to that manager all these years later, and if he hadn’t, told him it wasn’t too late. Who among us wouldn’t love to know we’d had a positive impact on someone’s life?
So, to the managers out there, you never know the impact you could have in someone’s life by the simple act of reaching out to an employee. It might be uncomfortable. It might be awkward. It might lead nowhere. But managers have a unique opportunity to mentor an employee in ways family members do not.
To the companies out there that offer employee assistance programs, thank you. You should know and hear that you've changed employees' lives. To those who struggle with seemingly insurmountable problems, there is hope and help. Sometimes it’s right down the hall.
Mary Power, Fitchburg