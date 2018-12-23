Melvin Bogus, the man who took a gun from an armed man on State Street, should be honored, not incarcerated.
Had this happened in any other country, a gunman in a crowded public area armed with four weapons would be immediately apprehended by authorities. Look what just happened in France at the Strasbourg Christmas market. How is anyone to know what the intentions of a gunman are?
Mr. Bogus did what any good citizen would do in the wake of recent terrorist activities around the world. He saw a potentially lethal situation, which could have endangered dozens of lives, and he acted -- swiftly. His reaction was admirable, as he put his own life at risk to protect his fellow citizens from what appeared to be a hostile situation.
Please pardon this man. To me, he is a hero.
Stacia Pfeiffer, Stoughton