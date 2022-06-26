Making abortion risky isn't pro-life -- Jeneva Lindsey

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision protecting a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.

I am personally pro-life, which is why I cannot tolerate this decision. Banning abortion isn’t pro-life. Women will still get abortions, but many will do so unsafely, resulting in the loss of life. Many of those who choose to get an abortion will suffer -- either via legal action or death.

And then there are the law-abiding citizens. More of them will die as well. After all, giving birth is not a risk-free affair, especially in the country with the highest rates of infant and birth mortality of any developed nation. Black women are most likely to receive abortions in this country. They also happens to be more vulnerable to birth mortality.

No, this is not pro-life.

Wisconsin is on the list of states very likely to immediately ban abortion. The Wisconsin primaries are Aug. 9. As a reminder, Wisconsin is a purple state, which means we can swing either Republican or Democrat, depending on voter turnout. This puts us in a particularly unique position where votes have more power. We must use our votes.

Jeneva Lindsey, Juneau