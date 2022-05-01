Make voting easier than carrying guns -- Rick Schmelzer

Voting is an obligation for all citizens. Thus, voting should be easy, convenient, unobstructed, accurate and fair for all citizens. Why then are conservatives and Republicans creating obstructions to voting?

I contrast obstructions to voting with our increasing leniency in obtaining firearms that only exist to kill other humans. Our country has had more than 150 mass shootings so far this year, including 10 over Easter weekend.

I served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1969-71. I experienced the devastation M-16 type weapons caused. Why do we allow similar weapons to be freely available on our streets and neighborhoods?

Fair voting systems and districts should be easily and sanely implemented. Why cannot Wisconsin enable a fair voting system?

Rick Schmelzer, Madison