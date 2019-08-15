How is it, in the year 2019, in the greatest democracy in the world -- the United States -- it is easier to purchase an assault rifle than it is to vote?
How often do we see someone who wants to obtain an assault rifle wait in line for 8 or 9 hours, which happens too often for people wanting to vote?
How many times are citizens now turned away from a polling location because they don't have a "proper" ID, in a system where "valid" IDs seem to get more complicated every election?
And how many times after a mass slaughter of civilians do we hear how easy it was for the killer to buy the assault rifle that was used?
Unfortunately, it is the same political party that makes it easy to buy an assault rifle and difficult to vote.
Our democracy deserves and really needs much better -- twice.
John Finkler, Middleton