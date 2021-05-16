Make Thompson the permanent president -- Ginny White

Tommy Thompson served as Wisconsin governor a long time ago, from 1987 to 2001. I doubt that during his entire political career I ever agreed with much he did.
So it’s astonishing to me that I’m now relieved and pleased to have him serving as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. Clearly, he loves UW System and is a strong advocate for it, and he has the credentials and political connections to be an effective leader. I trust him to protect the quality of our precious university system.
Therefore, I urge the Board of Regents to offer him the job on a permanent basis.
Ginny White, Madison