Make the rich pay their fair share -- Lily Greisch

The rich need to be taxed at a much higher rate, and society, as well as the government, should stop enabling wealth hoarding.
As a high school student, I am not inclined to know the complications of paying taxes through my own experience. But it is beyond obvious that economic inequality is prevalent. It is obvious when you speak with community members who live in affordable housing and worry about having enough food. It is obvious when Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, sends himself to space and thanks his employees -- whom he will not allow to unionize. It is obvious when politicians protect big companies for personal gain.
Eliminating the legal loopholes that allow the richest Americans to avoid paying much in taxes actively contributes to this divide and, in the process, harms the working class. They do not put their money into industry, nor into the good of the country.
The Pandora Papers further this conversation. The correlation between tax evasion and economic instability is clear. That being said, society must view the richest of the rich as a threat to democracy and community. They shouldn't be viewed as luxurious or hard-working. The capitalistic dream of fair chances is merely a facade.
Lily Greisch, Monona