Make the police pay settlements -- Fred Coller

Changing law enforcement culture from the outside is doomed to fail. The only path to reform is from the inside. The officers themselves must impose order and discipline on their brother and sister officers.

How to accomplish that? When their fellow officer hurts someone and a jury finds for the victim, all of the department members pay the settlement on an ascending scale with sergeants, lieutenants, captains, chief deputies, sheriff's or chiefs paying the highest percentage of their wages. Why should they have to pay? Because the members of the department knew that officer should not have been allowed to be on the street, and they failed to act.

The peers of that officer certainly noticed when that officer routinely used excessive force in the past. But they said nothing to a supervisor or the sergeant, who failed to do progressive discipline and make the case for dismissal. Or supervisors higher up on the food chain overruled the sergeant's request for action.

No longer would the attitude of "it's not my problem" prevail in that department. It is all of "your" problem, and if you don't take care of it, all of you are going to suffer the consequences.

Sgt. Fred Coller (retired), Baraboo