Make the most of a special summer -- Lucy Parisi

"School's out, school's out, teachers' let the monkeys out!"
Time to breathe a sigh of relief as a very stress-filled academic year ends. Our students, parents, teachers and their assistants and administrators were all tested far beyond what has been considered normal. Beyond academics, we all learned a lot about ourselves and personal responses to the unexpected. And we grew, hopefully taking less for granted and appreciating more of what is so easily taken for granted in this beautiful country.
Kudos to all. And special recognition to our school bus drivers, crossing guards, lunch ladies, janitors and playground volunteers. They are the backbone of our schools. It does take a village to raise our children.
Let us all celebrate these special days of summer. Visit a library regularly, share a popsicle, experience a full phase of the moon, play a game of checkers or Monopoly instead or turning on the computer or TV.
Monkeys, get outside and have fun. If you have a summer job, open a savings account and deposit something from each pay day. You will be surprised at how fast those few dollars add up and can contribute to a future goal.
In this land of boundless opportunity and choices, let's choose to be kind. Happy summer.
Lucy Parisi, Black Earth