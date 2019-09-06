During Labor Day weekend, my family visited Devil’s Lake State Park on Saturday night. We scampered up the East Bluff Trail for the sunset. At our idyllic viewing area, bottle caps littered the ground. I pocketed them.
As dusk fell, we walked toward the beach, passing ancient effigy mounds. Nearby, the grass was littered with fast food bags, water bottles and wrappers. We picked up what we could and put it in the dumpster.
We walked across the beach to the Tumbled Rock Trail. Nearly every bench had a can or crumpled napkin on it. (Kudos to the folks who brought their own trash bags.)
We found a big rock by the lake to view the emerging night sky. We gazed up at the great mystery.
Nature gives us so much joy and tranquility. We take from the planet every day -- we must also give to it.
We can make our mark in this world plenty of ways, but “leave no trace” means we value our natural spaces. We can put in a little effort to ensure beautiful places are pristine for generations. This isn’t the most pressing issue facing humanity, but it’s something each of us can do.
Jill Pfeiffer, Madison