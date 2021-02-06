 Skip to main content
Make State Street impossible to skip -- Terry McGinnity
In the fall of 2021, a group of my friends will retrace our Madison pub crawl from some 20 years ago. This delightful itinerary was suggested by William Chad McGrath in his 1997 book "Great Wisconsin Walks."

I told one of these out-of-state friends recently that my intention was for our group to skip State Street on the planned walk. My pal's only response was, "Really?" "State Street just isn't what it used to be," I replied. "My thinking is that we do Willy Street to King, up and around the Square, over to the top of Langdon and end up at the Union Terrace."

After the call, I wistfully reflected on my "skip State Street" comments. How could I have become so disparaging about the most iconic street in my beloved hometown? This was the same street that I have described with pride to others for a lifetime.

Remaking State Street into a pedestrian-only mall with vibrant seasonal foliage will only invite more eclectic shops and alfresco opportunities. It would get State Street back on the A-list of Madison attractions -- right where it belongs. My hope is that city leaders eagerly embrace and advance this promising initiative.

Terry McGinnity, Middleton

