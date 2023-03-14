The state of Wisconsin has a record budget surplus of more than $7 billion. Few expenditures would improve the health, education and well-being of children more than universal free meals in schools.

Gov. Tony Evers' "Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids" initiative proposes to use less than 2% of this staggering surplus to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students in Wisconsin's public schools. Universal meal programs eliminate bureaucratic waste by removing the burden on schools and families to certify eligibility for free or reduced-price meals, and they eliminate lunch debt, lunch shaming and stigma.

Thanks to federal waivers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin families were able to experience universal free meals for two years. A permanent universal free meal program has broad support and would reduce food insecurity and improve students’ diets, academic performance and future earnings. It could help to address systemic racism and health inequities.

California, Colorado and Maine have already passed legislation to make such programs a reality, and Minnesota seems likely to do so this year.

Three other states have already implemented temporary universal free meal programs, and Wisconsin should join them.

Andrew Ruis, Madison

