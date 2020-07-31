You have permission to edit this article.
Make Puerto Rico a state, not Washington, D.C. -- Bob Hunt
Make Puerto Rico a state, not Washington, D.C. -- Bob Hunt

The recent push by Democrats in Congress to make Washington, D.C., a state is merely political expediency and makes no sense.

It would be simplest to dissolve the district and include it as a regular city in the state of Maryland. Maryland would gain a congressional district, and Washington's people would make Maryland a more racially diverse state. This also benefits the Democratic Party in Maryland.

Statehood should be reserved for unique places such as Hawaii. Puerto Rico is a similar island ruled by the United States. Puerto Rico has 4 million people, close to the size of Wisconsin. Puerto Rico has actually held several referendums on statehood, and it appears a clear majority of the voters support it.

Puerto Rico has suffered multiple hurricanes, corruption and economic hardship. Puerto Rico offers economic opportunity as a tourist destination. Puerto Rico could be developed as a "Hawaii" off the East Coast. Puerto Rico offers endless positive possibilities for its people and the United States. It starts with granting Puerto Rico statehood.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

