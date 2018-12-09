I am excited about leveling the playing field when it comes to the local music scene. I like the idea of a task force to look into ways to recognize people from all ethnic and cultural groups as they try to find an outlet to express their musical abilities.
The city should not limit the scope of the discussion to any one musical style. I personally know musicians from across the musical spectrum that have found limited access to venues to practice their art form.
A task force could easily be set up to help support a number of musical related cultural expressions that seek to find equal opportunities to showcase their musicality. Madison has more music than just a symphony and civic center shows.
In addition to hip-hop, I would suggest the task force apply equal effort and funds so as not to limit, but to expand their support for venues, community awareness, advertising and economic support for hip-hop and all other marginalized musical styles and forms of expression, that could include, but are not limited to: metal (in all its forms), grunge, progressive, new age, avant-garde, blues, easy listening, electronic, jazz, Latin, Caribbean, Djent and gospel.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton