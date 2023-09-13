There’s an ongoing tug of war in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Recently, the liberal justices ended the appointment of the director of state courts. The conservative wing is crying foul play. It’s not just the director, but numerous other employees of the state court system, including the district court administrators, are basically political choices.

One option to eliminate these political appointments is to convert these positions from political appointments to civil service positions. This may help to remove concerns about fairness and impartiality. Hiring and firing under the Wisconsin Civil Service System is made based on merit, which is measured by objective standards and tests. If there’s a firing, a state employee in civil service has a clear appeal process.

The Wisconsin Civil Service System is designed to insulate essential public work from partisan pressures and promote efficient and competent public services for the people of our state. It’s time to let go of the rope. We can let go of the partisan fighting and focus on what is important.

Linda Hilker, Cross Plains