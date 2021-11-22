Make more roads like State Street -- Marybeth McGinnis

Walking, shopping and eating on roads that have few or no motor vehicles is more pleasant than being on roads with high motor vehicle traffic. So rather than restrict this benefit to just one "special" street, why not extend this concept to more roads?
For many people, walking the full length of State Street (about three quarters of a mile) is enjoyable. Yet this is a length of walking that many people do not do in some of their own neighborhoods, in part because no other roads feel as safe as State Street. Imagine something simple like the Mifflin Bike Boulevard being truly closed off to all but residential car traffic, or Williamson getting the low-traffic State Street treatment, or streets surrounding schools being closed to most cars.
The immediate response is a fear that traffic will move to other streets. But how many of us would walk, bike and take the bus more if we felt as safe and carefree on our nearby streets as many do on a Saturday during the Farmers' Market?
Rather than perfecting around the edges, let's envision the kind of bold changes that got us State Street in the first place.
Marybeth McGinnis, Madison