Make more county officials nonpartisan -- Bob Hunt

Ever wonder why voting for county board positions is nonpartisan, but voting for county sheriff and other county positions are partisan? Does it matter the party affiliation of the county sheriff if law enforcement help is needed? Or the county treasurer if help is needed with someone's taxes?
It's long past time to make these and all county positions nonpartisan. The most professional nonpartisan people are needed to fill these jobs. To make a true professional position and cater to a political party is only hurting the quality of people needed to fill these jobs.
An election reform long overdue is to make these county positions nonpartisan.
Bob Hunt, Lodi