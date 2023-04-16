Why does Congress turn its backs on any assault weapon legislation? We all know the statistics -- guns are now the leading cause of death for children -- but that doesn’t seem to move lawmakers at all. My only conclusion is that they, our elected officials, are benefitting from this dereliction of duty.

Let us remind them of their duty. One of those duties is to not only represent their constituents but to protect them from harm within their legislative powers granted to them. They are doing neither. This is shameful, unethical and an absolute failure on their part.

Our representatives have no problem passing legislation trying to suppress our vote or limiting women’s rights of what they can and cannot do with their bodies. Let’s stop this claiming that people have the right to wield an assault rifle while other rights are diminished.

Lawmakers seem to care about unborn children until their birth, and then it’s OK if they are gunned down in schools. The hypocrisy is astounding.

We should all do what is within our power by voting these individuals out of office. Let us make them just ordinary citizens -- you know, the folks they have contempt for and despise.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection