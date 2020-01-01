Make 2020 kinder and gentler -- Edith Sylvester

The term "20/20" refers to perfect vision. The year 2020 -- 365 days -- is the perfect time to return our country to the tolerant, respectful, united country it was in past years.
Without costing a cent, each of us can stop using foul language, criticizing and blaming others. We can commit a small act of kindness every day -- simple things such as smiling and looking at those different from us as equals. We can listen more and talk less.
Be kind to yourself and be thankful for what you have. Even a sincere compliment goes a long way toward making someone's day. Greeting strangers with "good morning" is a great way to show kindness. Sharing what you have can make a big difference to someone.
So many kind people are everywhere. Because I'm dependent on a walker, strangers hold doors for me. Strangers have carried my purchases to my car. Recently, while as I was checking out at a store, someone else paid the bill, wished me a merry Christmas, and was gone before I even saw her.
I will remember this as long as I live. I intend to be like her anytime I can.
Together we can make our country better. We can do it. Please try. I am praying for you.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton