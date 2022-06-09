Make it easier to vote, not harder -- JoAnn Hoffman

Enough is enough.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated almost $1 million from the taxpayers of Wisconsin for Michael Gabelman’s investigation into the 2020 election. And the end is not yet here.

No one ever asked me for permission to spend all this money. Did he ask other Wisconsin taxpayers? How is this not taxation without representation?

Also, how independent is Gabelman? Is he actually looking to help strengthen our voting process? Or is he really trying to decertify an election?

According to a June report based on information from local election officials, 13 allegations of suspected voter fraud were sent to district attorneys in relation to the November 2020 election -- out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast. The report said 41 suspected cases of voter fraud have been referred to law enforcement since 2016. Really? $1 million for that?

I have worked at local polls as an election inspector for the last few years. Vos’ insinuations that I and so many other civic-minded people who work at the polls across the state of Wisconsin are crooked is insulting.

The freedom to vote is basic to our democracy. Ask your elected representatives to do all they can to make it easier for people to vote, not harder.

JoAnn Hoffman, Waunakee