Make gun ranges like golf ranges -- Ken Richardson
When golfers want to improve their game, they take their clubs and go to a range, get a bucket or two of golf balls and practice. They leave the empty buckets and golf balls there.

Why not shooters? Take your weapons to the range and get your high-capacity magazines there for recreational or competitive shooting. Leave the empty magazines and shells there. The range already picks them up.

Business practices change: Cameras used film, telephone booths were common, typewriters were manual. Why not get high-capacity magazines only at the range?

Yes, a lot of people will complain at first, but fewer and fewer deaths going forward will be the result.

Of course, details need to be worked out. Let the conversations begin. Congratulate yourself for saving lives.

Ken Richardson, Lodi

