Make Election Day a national holiday -- Craig Wehrle

With all this voter suppression going on, one solution should get serious consideration: Making Election Day a holiday nationwide.
This would make access to the polls simpler for those who must vote after work. Those long lines in some polling places would be mitigated, hopefully. The desire to vote early won’t be as strong.
The roadblock would be Republican opposition. The party's purpose isn’t to create better rules. It is about voter suppression and not improving the system.
Craig Wehrle, Fitchburg