 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make Election Day a national holiday -- Craig Wehrle
0 comments

Make Election Day a national holiday -- Craig Wehrle

  • 0

With all this voter suppression going on, one solution should get serious consideration: Making Election Day a holiday nationwide.

This would make access to the polls simpler for those who must vote after work. Those long lines in some polling places would be mitigated, hopefully. The desire to vote early won’t be as strong.

The roadblock would be Republican opposition. The party's purpose isn’t to create better rules. It is about voter suppression and not improving the system.

Craig Wehrle, Fitchburg

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics