LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

  • 0

I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.

The U.S. Postal Service does a remarkable job of delivering millions of pieces of mail every day. They do make mistakes, however. Have you ever received a letter for someone else interspersed with your mail? Of course you have. Usually it's not a problem since you can get it to your neighbor or back to the post office for delivery. But if your absentee ballot is misdelivered and eventually returned to you or your local election official, the deadline may have passed and your opportunity and obligation to vote will have been negated.

Let’s fix this and make drop boxes a universal alternative for all of us, but especially the elderly, disabled and those with other limitations. 

Don Golembiewski, Madison

