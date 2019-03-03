This is in response to a recent letter to the editor "Daylight saving time should end." It called for an end to daylight saving time and to make standard time permanent.

Time to end daylight saving time -- Ben Sanzen It's time to end daylight saving time.

What needs to be done is an end to standard time and make daylight saving time permanent. I agree changing the time twice per year is a hassle. We need the extra hour of daylight in the late afternoon in the winter when virtually everyone is up and about rather than in the early morning, when at least half are not up and about yet.

Dave Searles, Brodhead