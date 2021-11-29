Make candidates answer for big lie -- Wayne G. Johnson

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the "big lie" perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election with no indications of significant fraudulent voting.
Even Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, openly acknowledged that Biden won and that the big lie was baloney from the start. Unfortunately, many citizens seem to believe Trump’s big lie.
If Trump had conceded and supported the peaceful transfer of power to Biden, the entire social and political landscape would be much more tranquil. The Jan. 6 insurrection, for instance, would never have occurred.
All this calls for a modern day Diogenes project. Diogenes was the ancient Greek philosopher who walked around Athens in full daylight with a lighted lantern. He was looking for an honest man. The Diogenes project would aim at making all candidates for state and national elections answer one question: Do you believe that President Biden won the election fair and square? No dancing around the question.
Furthermore, newspapers and other media must persistently hammer home the truth about the election. The security of our democratic system of government may be at stake.
Wayne G. Johnson, Racine