Make campaign donations transparent -- Mark Koerner

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., advocated for a new system of campaign finance, one that would abolish “corporate funding” of political campaigns.

But we already did that. The Tillman Act of 1907 banned corporate donations to political campaigns, and that ban remains in place. But it’s hard to see any effect. If large corporations have less political power than they did 113 years ago, it’s probably not because of anything in the Tillman Act.

Perhaps we need a new regulatory model, one designed not to depoliticize the Fortune 500 (a hopeless task if there ever was one) but to create a better-informed citizenry through greater transparency. Perhaps we should repeal the Tillman Act and let companies give as much as they want to presidential campaigns -- with the proviso that they list their political expenditures in descending order on their employee bulletin boards (updated monthly) and in crawlers along the bottom of their TV commercials.

Among other benefits, this would make going to work and watching television more interesting -- at least for a certain type of person.

Mark Koerner, Madison