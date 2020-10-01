 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make America great by voting for Biden -- Dave Pearson
0 comments

Make America great by voting for Biden -- Dave Pearson

  • 0

Vote Democratic to have a president who will not put his reelection above the lives of over 200,000 Americans.

Vote Democratic to save the Affordable Care Act.

Vote Democratic to have a president who will trust science to do the right thing to mitigate global warming.

Vote Democratic if you want the United States to again be respected as a compassionate promoter of democracy, not a country that cozies up to dictators.

Vote Democratic if you don't want an economy that benefits its president and his wealthy supporters.

Vote Democratic is you want a president who will bring Black and white constituents together, rather than promoting division in our country.

Vote Democratic if you don't want unwanted children being born due to anti-contraception ideology and no abortion alternatives for girls who have to resort to back-alley, risky abortions.

Make America great again: Elect Joe Biden and the Democrats. 

Dave Pearson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics