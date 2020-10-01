Make America great by voting for Biden -- Dave Pearson

Vote Democratic to have a president who will not put his reelection above the lives of over 200,000 Americans.
Vote Democratic to save the Affordable Care Act.
Vote Democratic to have a president who will trust science to do the right thing to mitigate global warming.
Vote Democratic if you want the United States to again be respected as a compassionate promoter of democracy, not a country that cozies up to dictators.
Vote Democratic if you don't want an economy that benefits its president and his wealthy supporters.
Vote Democratic is you want a president who will bring Black and white constituents together, rather than promoting division in our country.
Vote Democratic if you don't want unwanted children being born due to anti-contraception ideology and no abortion alternatives for girls who have to resort to back-alley, risky abortions.
Make America great again: Elect Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Dave Pearson, Madison
