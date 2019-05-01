Taking police officers out of schools is a bad idea that flies in the face of national police best practices as well as school district trends.
The movement to remove officers from Madison schools comes from a small group of people whose loathing for police is palpable. This feeling is not felt by the majority of parents, students, staff and citizens of Madison. To have this small but vocal group make outrageous and inaccurate statements about police in the schools is demoralizing to anyone working for the best interests of our students in school settings.
It has become cliché to talk about the school-to-prison pipeline, which Police Chief Mike Koval has shown to be a demonstrably flawed theory in Madison by sharing department metrics with our community.
I challenge anyone to pick any case at random where a school resource officer made an arrest in a school setting. Dig deep into the circumstances and then determine if the actions of staff and the SRO were reasonable. I bet it was, and you also need to factor in all those cases where staff and the SROs' involvement prevented an arrest or otherwise had a positive outcome.
That is much more difficult to quantify.
Charles Foulke, Madison