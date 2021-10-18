Majestic cranes shouldn't be hunted -- David Olson

The other day I was driving down Rosa Road in Madison when the car in front of me slowed down to a crawl. It was at that time I noticed three sandhill cranes crossing the street. Two huge adult birds and a juvenile. I was awestruck by their size and beauty, these tall birds are unique in size and not that common in Wisconsin. They were previously on the protected species list.
Then I learned a group of Republican state legislators were sponsoring a crane hunting bill in Wisconsin. The bill is being championed by Ted Nugent, the musician and same person who supports wolf hunting with the aid of dogs.
Why hunt these magnificent birds? Are sandhill cranes causing damage to property? No. Some hunters claim that the meat is equivalent to eating pork chops. I question the number of "pork chops" a bird could provide. Also, pork chops are cheap and plentiful in the stores.
Hunters want an open season solely for sport -- the thrill of killing large wildlife. This is outrageous and should be stopped. It reflects the values of those who support this bill.
David Olson, Fitchburg