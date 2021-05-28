Maintain lakefront restaurant space -- Tom Yost

Middleton's only lakefront restaurant closed last year, and our city is now considering rezoning to allow it to be replaced with a large five-story apartment building.
This restaurant building has been here since the early 1970s. It was previously called The Hatch Cover. Its name was a clever way of utilizing the owner's name in a nautical context. They were know as an early adopter of the salad bar. Captain Bill's then took over until 2020.
Both restaurants attracted people who came by boat and automobile. Early accommodations for people coming by boat was originally made available when the condo next door leased pier space to the restaurant.
The original plan and zoning continues to be appropriate, and that needs to be respected.
If you live in Middleton, please ask your city council representative to vote against rezoning that doesn't respect the original neighborhood design. If you live elsewhere, consider this as an excellent opportunity for a new restaurant business.
Tom Yost, Middleton