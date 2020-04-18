Mail-in voting can be safe and secure -- Andrew Kohrs

It was puzzling to see last Sunday’s State Journal editorial page feature a misleading column about mail ballot fraud by journalist Margaret Menge titled "Mail ballot fraud is easy — I did it."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The author filled out multiple fraudulent voter registration applications in a different time and place (2011 in Florida) where little identification was needed to register. This demonstrates issues with Florida’s voter registration, not with mail-in ballots in Wisconsin.

Look closer at Wisconsin or the other states that have implemented vote by mail. I provided a picture of my identification to obtain an absentee ballot and needed a witness signature for my vote in last Tuesday’s election to count.

We have the resources to make voting by mail accessible and secure. For this newspaper to be clamoring for Wisconsin to fix its election process and on the same page attempt to showcase myths regarding mail-in voting further harms our already broken system.

Andrew Kohrs, Fitchburg