Maia Pearson advocates for our community -- Bao Thao

I’m writing to share my support for Maia Pearson for Madison School Board.

I’m a 32-year-old second generation Hmong-American, and the daughter to refugee parents. I’m also a wife to a foundational black American man and mother to our fascinating 7-year-old son.

As Madisonians, my husband and I grew up with experiences unique to both our backgrounds. While continuing my career and also my small business, my husband stayed home and home schooled our son for three years. For political and cultural reasons, we lacked confidence in how schools treated students of color.

Maia and I attended West High School together, and I’ve always admired her advocacy for our communities. She’s one of my closest friends -- especially as a parent. Inevitably, when it came to racial disparities among children of color, schools and social settings, Maia first helped us navigate this with our son. She gave us enough confidence to finally enroll him in public school this year.

She knows our cultural experiences related to education and blended families. Her personal understanding and insight are what her opponent lacks. We confidently trust that she’ll represent our family and concerns about children and education wholeheartedly as a School Board member.

Bao Thao, Madison

