Mahoney was best sheriff in nation -- Kathleen Falk

I had the great honor to serve as Dane County's executive while Dave Mahoney was sheriff. We will miss his important leadership, total dedication to public safety and racial equity, and constant kindness now that he has announced his retirement. I can give many examples of each of these. Here are two:
From the day he became our sheriff 14 years ago, and without fanfare, he began a persistent effort to diversify the Dane County Sheriff's Department. He recruited, retained and promoted women and people of color. He knew how important it is that those with important responsibility represent those they serve.
At the same time, he stepped up to lead a process that has produced significant reform of the criminal justice system. With pressure from many to not rock the boat, we did the homework to implement programs that improved public safety and reduced the jail population. For example, by providing treatment to the inmates with chronic alcohol offenses, we made the community safer and turned lives around.
His thoughtful, fact-based approach and his leadership to reform the system have made a difference in the individual lives of many and have improved public safety for us all.
Mahoney is the best sheriff in the country. With great gratitude and respect, I wish him the best in his next chapter.
Kathleen Falk, Madison, Dane County executive, 1997-2011