Magazine was right to question Trump -- John Krueger

The magazine Christianity Today recently took heavy flack from some evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump. They claimed the magazine's decision to support impeachment was merely a political matter, rather than a theological issue.
The retiring editor of the magazine observed that many defenders of the president would not even publicly recognize the underlying and clearly established facts.
Doesn’t that failure impose a fundamental theological problem? If one is not willing to address the facts, how can one then claim to be a witness to truth -- and more theologically speaking, then claim the authority to interpret or to be a witness to God’s will?
Has President Trump sawed off the "head of the cross" to make large “T”?
John Krueger, Middleton